Report: New Orleans archbishop hid ‘credibly accused’ abusers

August 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gregory Aymond of New Orleans—who chaired the US bishops’ Committee for the Protection of Children and Young People from 2005 to 2008—disregarded recommendations from his archdiocesan review board to designate six priests as “credibly accused” abusers, The Guardian reported.



“Aymond’s handling of the half-dozen cases in question as the head of the US’s second-oldest Catholic archdiocese are outlined in a memorandum which attorneys for victims of clerical sexual abuse prepared and handed to law enforcement in the latter part of last year,” according to the report. “The 48-page memo references documents handed over after the New Orleans church sought federal bankruptcy protection in 2020 in response to other abuse-related lawsuits.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

