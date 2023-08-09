Catholic World News

English bishop’s installation highlights abuse victims

August 09, 2023

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: Survivors of clerical sexual abuse played a prominent part in the installation of Bishop Stephen Wright, the new bishop of Hexham and Newcastle.



Pope Francis appointed Bishop Wright to the troubled English diocese in June. He succeeds Bishop Robert Byrne, who resigned last December at the age of 68 after only three years in office.



A recent report by the Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency found that Bishop Byrne, by promoting a priest with a “clear pattern of grooming behavior,” put others at risk of sexual abuse.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!