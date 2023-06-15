Catholic World News

Bishop named for troubled English diocese

June 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Stephen Wright, a Birmingham auxiliary bishop since 2020, as the new bishop of Hexham and Newcastle.



The 52-year-old bishop succeeds Bishop Robert Byrne, who resigned in December at the age of 68 after only three years in office. A recent report by the Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency found that Bishop Byrne, by promoting a priest with a “clear pattern of grooming behavior,” put others at risk of sexual abuse.

