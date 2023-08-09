Catholic World News

Lay US Synod delegate hopes to ‘plant seeds,’ ‘create processes’

August 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Jesuit journal America interviewed Cynthia Bailey Manns, one of the ten non-bishop voting delegates at the October Synod of Bishops chosen from the North American (i.e., US and Canadian) continental phase of the Synod.



Bailey Manns, the director of adult faith formation at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Community in Minneapolis, said that she hopes “to plant seeds and create processes that may move things forward. And then rest in the assurance that someone else will come along beside me, behind me, to continue to do that work.”

