With visitation of Peruvian movement underway, suppression seems unlikely

August 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta, who is also adjunct secretary of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, is leading a Vatican investigation of the Sodality of Christian Life (SCV), a Peruvian society of apostolic life that has been troubled for years by sex-abuse charges. The Vatican appointed a commissioner for the society in 2018.

