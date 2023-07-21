Catholic World News

Vatican’s top abuse investigators to probe scandal-plagued lay group in Peru

July 21, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Scicluna, the secretary of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, will lead a Vatican investigation of the Sodality of Christian Life (SCV), a lay group that has been troubled for years by sex-abuse charges.



Founded in 1971 by a layman, Luis Fernando Figari, the charismatic group became the largest lay movement in Peru. But by the time Figari stepped down as leader of the SCV, rumors of abuse had begun to circulate. By 2016 the Vatican had launched an investigation of the group, and an internal SCV report confirmed multiple complaints against Figari. The Vatican barred Figari from contact with members of the group, and in 2018 named a “commissioner” to oversee a process of reform.



The most recent complaints against the SCV have included charges of financial misconduct and reports that members have harassed reporters attempting to expose corruption.



Some Peruvian prelates, including Cardinal Pedro Barreto of Huancayo, have called for the suppression of the lay movement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!