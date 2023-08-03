Catholic World News

Vatican investigators meet Peru prelate accused of land trafficking

August 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta, who is also adjunct secretary of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, is leading a Vatican investigation of the Sodality of Christian Life (SCV), a Peruvian movement that has been troubled for years by sex-abuse charges.



Investigators met with Archbishop José Antonio Eguren Anselmi of Piura, an SCV member accused of land trafficking.

