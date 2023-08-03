Catholic World News

Ukraine moves official Christmas Day holiday to Dec. 25, denouncing Russian-imposed traditions

August 03, 2023

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church and the Orthodox Church of Ukraine had earlier changed their liturgical calendars to distance themselves from the January 7 celebration of Christmas on the Russian Orthodox Church’s calendar.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!