Nicaraguan lawyer: 65 women religious have been expelled from the country since 2022

August 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The expelled women religious belong to ten religious communities, including the Dominicans of the Annunciation, Missionaries of Charity, Trappist nuns, Women Religious of the Cross of the Sacred Heart, and Sisters of the Fraternity of the Poor Ones of Jesus Christ of Nicaragua.

