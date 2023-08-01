Catholic World News

Pope decries human trafficking, notes International Friendship Day

August 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Today we observe two World Days declared by the UN: International Friendship Day and the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons,” Pope Francis said on July 30.



“The first promotes friendship between peoples and cultures; the second combats the crime that turns people into commodities,” he continued. “Trafficking is a terrible reality, affecting too many people: children, women, workers, so many exploited people; all living in inhuman conditions and suffering indifference and rejection by society. There is so much trafficking in the world today. God bless those who work to fight against trafficking.”

