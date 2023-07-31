Catholic World News

The merchant seeks, finds, and buys the pearl of great price, Pope tells pilgrims

July 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: During his July 30 Angelus address, Pope Francis reflected on Matthew 13:44-52, the Gospel reading of the day.



“Buying: do I know how to spend myself for Jesus?” the Pope asked the pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “Is He in first place for me, is He the greatest good in life? It would be nice to say to Him today: ‘Jesus, You are my greatest good.’”



“May Mary help us to seek, find and embrace Jesus with all of ourselves,” the Pope concluded.





