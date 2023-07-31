Catholic World News

Pope Francis to travel to Marseille in September

July 31, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will make an apostolic journey to Marseille, France, on September 22-23 for a biennial meeting of bishops of the Mediterranean basin.



The visit to France will follow his apostolic journeys to Portugal (August 2-6) and Mongolia (August 31-September 4), and precede the October Synod of Bishops on synodality.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!