El Paso man arrested in satanic vandalism, burglary of Catholic church

July 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Crosses at Most Holy Trinity Parish in El Paso “were turned upside down, holy oil dumped out and ‘666’ was written on several items inside the church, including a rosary candle, a mirror and on the tabernacle,” according to the report.



The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has documented over 250 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since May 2020.

