Missionary discusses situation in Niger following coup

July 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Niger’s president, an ally of Western nations in the fight against jihadist terrorism, was overthrown in a military coup.



Father Mauro Armanino, missionary of the Society of African Missions, spoke with the Fides news agency about the situation in Niamey, the nation’s capital.



The West African nation of 25 million (map) is 96% Muslim and nearly 4% ethnic religionist.

