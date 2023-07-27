Catholic World News

Pope’s monthly prayer intention: for World Youth Day

July 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has released his monthly video explaining his prayer intention, which is for the success of World Youth Day, which opens in Lisbon next week.



The Pope will be in Portugal from August 2 to 6, also visiting the Marian shrine at Fatima.

