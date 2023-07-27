Catholic World News

Archbishop: Nuclear weapons ‘scary, difficult topic’

July 27, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop John Wester of Santa Fe, joined by Archbishop Paul Etienne of Seattle, will lead a 13-day peace pilgrimage to Japan beginning July 31.



In 2022, Archbishop Wester said that his archdiocese has “a special responsibility” to “help lead humanity toward nuclear weapons abolition,” as “more money is spent on nuclear weapons research and production in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe than any other diocese in the country because of the Los Alamos and Sandia National Laboratories.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!