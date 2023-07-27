Catholic World News

Ukrainian Orthodox priests call for break with Moscow following Russian attack on cathedral

July 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Nearly 300 priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) have called for the dissolution of ties with the Moscow Patriarchate after a Russian attack badly damaged the church’s cathedral in Odesa.



“We call on you again and again to urgently convene the council of the UOC-MP, where the final break with the Russian Orthodox Church should take place, along with the condemnation of Patriarch Kirill’s position and that of the clergy subordinate to him, both in relation to Putin’s aggressive war and the annexation of Ukrainian dioceses,” the priests said in a letter to Metropolitan Onufriy.



The Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) is not the only Ukrainian Orthodox body. In 2019, the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, granted canonical recognition to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which the Moscow Patriarchate does not recognize.

