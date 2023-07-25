Catholic World News

New lectionary announced for England, Wales

July 25, 2023

» Continue to this story on Catholic Bishops' Conference of England & Wales

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales has announced that the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments has confirmed the approval of a new lectionary to take the place of the translations currently in use.



The new lectionary will use the English Standard Version —Catholic Edition and the Abbey Psalms and Canticles.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!