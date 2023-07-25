Catholic World News

DC auxiliary bishop was once undocumented immigrant

July 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Washington Post columnist, in a tendentious opinion essay, discusses the life story of Auxiliary Bishop Evelio Menjivar-Ayala of Washington. The 52-year-old prelate was ordained to the priesthood in 2004 and to the episcopate in February.

