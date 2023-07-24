Catholic World News

Ghana’s president meets with Pontiff

July 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On July 22, Pope Francis received Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ghana’s president since 2017. Akufo-Addo also met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.



“The good relations between the Holy See and Ghana were highlighted, and some aspects of the political and socio-economic situation of the country were discussed, especially the collaboration in the fields of education and healthcare,” according to the Vatican’s statement on the meetings.

