Catholic World News

‘A long journey’: 1 year after Pope’s apology in Canada

July 24, 2023

» Continue to this story on Canadian Press

CWN Editor's Note: During his July 2022 apostolic journey to Canada, Pope Francis asked forgiveness “for the ways in which many members of the Church and of religious communities cooperated, not least through their indifference, in projects of cultural destruction and forced assimilation promoted by the governments of that time, which culminated in the system of residential schools.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!