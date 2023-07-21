Catholic World News

New South Sudanese cardinal says Pope ‘has always seen the hope of our people’

July 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla of Juba (South Sudan) is among the 21 new cardinals named by Pope Francis.



The nation of 11.5 million (map) is 61% Christian (38% Catholic), 32% ethnic religionist, and 7% Muslim, and gained independence from largely Muslim Sudan in 2011. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey to South Sudan in February 2023.

