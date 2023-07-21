Catholic World News

New Los Angeles auxiliary bishop is former Melkite Catholic

July 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Albert Bahhuth, a Latin-rite priest who is one of four new Los Angeles auxiliary bishops appointed by Pope Francis, was a member of the Melkite Catholic Church (CNEWA profile) until 1993, when he transferred his ritual ascription.

