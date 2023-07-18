Catholic World News

Pope names four auxiliary bishops for Los Angeles

July 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named four new auxiliary bishops for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.



The episcopal ordinations of Msgr. Albert Bahhuth, Father Matthew Elshoff, Father Brian Nunes, and Father Slawomir Szkredka will give the Los Angeles archdiocese six auxiliaries. (There are also six retired auxiliaries—two of them under the ordinary retirement age—as well as the retired Cardinal Roger Mahony.)



Pope Francis has never previously appointed four auxiliaries for one archdiocese at the same time. The last appointment of four auxiliaries for one archdiocese was in 1986.

