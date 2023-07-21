Catholic World News

USCCB distributes over $10M from missions collections

July 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops announced the distribution of over $10 million in grants from missions collections.



34 grants totaling more than $1.1 million were given to the Church in Africa; $5.1 million was awarded to 196 projects in formerly Communist nations of Europe and Asia; and $2.65 million was awarded to 122 projects in Latin America. In addition, the Subcommittee on Catholic Home Missions awarded $1.38 million to the Diocese of Venice (FL) to help 13 parishes damaged by Hurricane Ian.

