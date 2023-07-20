Catholic World News

Pope Francis seen pushing to ‘shore up his progressive legacy’

July 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Wall Street Journal analysis suggests that as he ages and his health deteriorates, Pope Francis is hoping that key appointments (to the College of Cardinals and the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith), and the coming Synod on Synodality will bring about lasting changes in the Church.



(CWN editor Phil Lawler is quoted.)

