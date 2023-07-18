Catholic World News

Papal visit to Mongolia will thrill tiny Catholic community, cardinal says

July 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “The reaction of both the Catholic community and the larger local community was of great wonder and joy and something thrilling,” Cardinal Giorgio Marengo of Ulaanbaatar said of the Pope’s upcoming apostolic journey to Mongolia. “It’s gradually becoming more evident how important and meaningful this visit will be.”

