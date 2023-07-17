Catholic World News

Cardinal-designate Pierre reflects on his appointment, discusses Synod

July 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Synod “is not to change the doctrine of the Church,” said Cardinal-designate Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.



“A lot of people are afraid about synodality; they say, ‘The Pope will change everything,’” he continued. “No, that’s not true. The pope wants us to work together at all levels ... And for that, we need to make an effort to listen to one another, and also to listen to the Holy Spirit.”

