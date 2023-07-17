Catholic World News

Federal appeals court upholds Indiana Catholic school’s freedom to choose its leaders

July 17, 2023

» Continue to this story on Becket Law

CWN Editor's Note: In a victory for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed a lawsuit filed by a woman who was dismissed as Roncalli High School’s co-director of guidance after she entered into a same-sex civil marriage.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!