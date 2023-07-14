Catholic World News

‘Brain death’ as a legal issue: the debate summarized

July 14, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Writing for The Pillar, Charlie Camosy provides an outstanding summary of the debate over “brain death,” and the dangers involved in a bid to amend the legal definition of that term.

