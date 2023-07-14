Catholic World News

Indian Catholics launch protest against state repression

July 14, 2023

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: The weeklong protest is taking place in the southwestern Indian state of Kerala (map), which is 55% Hindu, 27% Muslim, and 18% Christian.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!