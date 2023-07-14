Catholic World News

Catholic universities must engage with AI’s development, Vatican cardinal says

July 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, made his remarks at a colloquium in Milan on “The Future of Catholic Universities in the AI Age.”

