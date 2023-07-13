Catholic World News
Jesuit university offers instruction on transgender medicine
July 13, 2023
» Continue to this story on CNA
CWN Editor's Note: Loyola University of Chicago is offering a course on “transgender medicine.”
The Jesuit school’s offerings include a course that aspires to “teach students the evidence-based treatment of LGBTQ+ patients.” The course includes instruction on gender reassignment for children.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!