Catholic World News

Jesuit university offers instruction on transgender medicine

July 13, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Loyola University of Chicago is offering a course on “transgender medicine.”



The Jesuit school’s offerings include a course that aspires to “teach students the evidence-based treatment of LGBTQ+ patients.” The course includes instruction on gender reassignment for children.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!