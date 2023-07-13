Catholic World News

Melkite church to mark 300 years of union with Rome with jubilee

July 13, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Melkite Catholic Church (CNEWA profile) arose from the restoration of full communion between the members of the Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch and the Roman Pontiff.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!