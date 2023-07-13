Catholic World News

House Judiciary Committee chairman slams FBI director for refusing to tell Congress who wrote, approved anti-Catholic memo

July 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: During a July 12 hearing, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, questioned FBI director Christopher Wray about the leaked memo from the FBI’s Richmond office that warned against “radical traditionalist Catholic ideology.” The FBI subsequently retracted the memo.

