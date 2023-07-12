Catholic World News

Nicaraguan police jail another priest in latest crackdown

July 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, Father Fernando Zamora, “a priest who also serves in an administrative role in the northern diocese of Siuna, was arrested on Sunday in the capital Managua after assisting at a Mass presided by the country’s senior Catholic leader, Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes.”

