Vatican Secretary of State on peace mission to Armenia, Azerbaijan

July 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, has traveled to Armenia and Azerbaijan. L’Osservatore Romano recently drew attention to the dispute over water that is part of the Armenia–Azerbaijan border crisis.

