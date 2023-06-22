Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper draws attention to conflict between Armenia, Azerbaijan

June 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Acque contese” [Disputed waters], the Vatican newspaper dedicated the most prominent front-page coverage in its June 21 edition to the dispute over water that is part of the Armenia–Azerbaijan border crisis.

