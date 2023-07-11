Catholic World News

‘We forgive and ask for forgiveness’: Polish, Ukrainian prelates recall 80th anniversary of massacre

July 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Leading Polish and Ukrainian prelates met to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Volhynia massacre, in which the Ukrainian Insurgent Army killed an estimated 100,000 Poles.

