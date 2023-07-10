Catholic World News

Catholics in Goa threatened by calls to ‘wipe out’ history of Portuguese presence

July 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Harmony between Christians and Hindus in Goa (map) “is now under threat with the growing Hindu nationalist rhetoric coming from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” according to the report.

