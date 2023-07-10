Catholic World News

Hong Kong’s newly named cardinal wants reconciliation, more hope for young people

July 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Stephen Chow, SJ, of Hong Kong is among the 21 new cardinals announced by Pope Francis on July 9.



Asked whether those arrested in 2019 pro-democracy protests should be treated more leniently, the 63-year-old bishop said that he that “there will be more reconciliation and [that] more hopes can be given to young people. Especially for those who have made mistakes, so that they can have a future.”

