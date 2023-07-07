Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State, leading Ukrainian official speak by phone

July 07, 2023



CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, spoke by telephone with Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.



Yermak spoke with Cardinal Parolin about “Ukraine’s efforts aimed at achieving peace” and thanked the cardinal for “his willingness to facilitate the process of returning Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia,” according to the Ukrainian president’s office.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

