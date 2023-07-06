Catholic World News

Study: Most women don’t want abortion

July 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A study by the Charlotte Lozier Institute found that “nearly 70% of women with a history of abortion describe their abortions as inconsistent with their own values and preferences, with one in four describing their abortions as unwanted or coerced,” according to the report.

