In their words: untold stories of victims of violence in Nigeria

July 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: One Nigerian bishop recently said that violence against Catholics has become a daily occurrence.



The nation of 225.1 million (map), the most populous in Africa and 6th most populous in the world, is 47% Muslim, 46% Christian (11% Catholic), and 7% ethnic religionist.

