‘It has become a daily occurrence’: Nigerian bishop on persecution, killings of Catholics

June 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Wilfred Anagbe, CMF, of Makurdi said that at least 591 Christians in Benue State (map) have been slain in 140 attacks since the beginning of 2022.

