Pope Francis hosts Bill Clinton, foundation head Alex Soros

July 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received former US President Bill Clinton on July 5 in Domus Sanctae Marthae, the Vatican hotel that serves as the Pope’s residence (video).



Clinton was accompanied by Alex Soros, who was recently given control of the Soros family’s $25-billion philanthropic enterprise.

