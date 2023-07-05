Catholic World News

Missionaries say ‘shock’ of papal visit to Mongolia a chance to introduce the faith

July 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will begin a five-day apostolic journey to Mongolia on August 31, Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press Office, announced in June.

