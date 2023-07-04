Catholic World News

Our churches must serve peace, Russian Orthodox leader tells papal envoy

July 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, the papal peace envoy, met with Patriarch Kirill during a recent visit to Moscow. Cardinal Zuppi also met with Yuri Ushakov, the Russian president’s foreign policy advisor.



Cardinal Zuppi, who is also president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, had earlier traveled to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian officials. CNS reported that the “Ukrainian Embassy to the Holy See said on Twitter that it supported the cardinal’s mission to Moscow if it is able to help return illegally deported children to Ukraine, but, it added, ‘we don’t need mediation with Russia.’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

