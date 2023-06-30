Catholic World News

Papal peace envoy meets Putin’s foreign policy adviser in Moscow

June 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, the Pope’s peace envoy, traveled to Moscow after meeting with Ukrainian officials earlier this month.



Archbishop Giovanni d’Aniello, the apostolic nuncio to Russia, said that Cardinal Zuppi is working “to identify and encourage humanitarian initiatives that will make it possible to begin a journey that, we hope, will lead to the much-desired peace.”

