Catholic World News

Cardinal Zuppi, papal envoy, in Kyiv for peace talks

June 05, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi is making a two-day visit to Kyiv, June 4-5, as the personal representative of Pope Francis, hoping to lay the groundwork for a ceasefire in Ukraine.



The Vatican press office said that the purpose of his visit is “to listen in depth to the Ukrainian authorities about possible ways to achieve a just peace and to support gestures of humanity that will help ease tensions.”



Cardinal Zuppi is expected next to travel to Moscow for similar talks with Russian officials.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!